Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports News Roundup: Golf's Masters postponed; Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf's Masters postponed; Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf's Masters postponed, Premier League soccer suspended as coronavirus wreaks sporting havoc

Golf's jewel in the crown The Masters and England's top-flight soccer league joined the ever-lengthening list of elite sporting events to fall foul of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday. Few dates on the global sporting calendar are as keenly-anticipated as the Augusta National showpiece, but organizers have moved swiftly to postpone golf's opening major which was due to be played between April 9-12.

Golf: Masters postponed to 'some later date' due to coronavirus

The Masters, which brings together the world's best golfers in April for the year's first major, has been postponed because of concerns about the coronavirus, Augusta National Golf Club said on Friday. People from all over the world attend the Masters at Augusta National, which this year was scheduled for April 9-12, and the club said it hopes the postponement will allow it to host the event safely at a later date.

Sailing: America's Cup teams call off Sardinia regatta in April

An America's Cup World Series (ACWS) event due to be raced in Cagliari on the Italian island of Sardinia has been called off due to the coronavirus outbreak, two teams said on Friday. The planned ACWS races between Emirates Team New Zealand and the three challengers Luna Rossa, INEOS Team UK, and American Magic were going to be the first test for revolutionary new "foiling" yachts which "fly" over the water on a hydrofoil.

NFL notebook: Could free agency be delayed?

With sporting events across the country being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL could push back the start of free agency, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday. Early Thursday, ESPN reported the NFL had "no plans to move the start of the league year," which is officially scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18.

Horse Racing: Al Boum wins Gold Cup as racing defies coronavirus

Al Boum won the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday in front of thousands of racegoers as the rest of the world's sporting competitions were shut down by the coronavirus outbreak. Jockey Paul Townend steered 10-3 favorite Al Boum to victory, holding off Santini and Lostintranslation in a thrilling finish to the week's blue-riband race.

Cycling - Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus - race organizers

The Giro d'Italia, which was due to start in Budapest, has been postponed after the Hungarian government's move to declare a state of emergency in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, race organizers RCS Sport said on Friday. Cycling's first Grand Tour of the season was scheduled to start on May 9 in the Hungarian capital -- the first time the prestigious race was to depart from eastern Europe.

Athletics: Boston Marathon moved to September from April due to coronavirus

The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled to be held on April 20, has been postponed until mid-September because of the coronavirus outbreak, the city's mayor said on Friday. The world's most prestigious marathon, which is now due to take place on Sept. 14, generally draws more than 30,000 runners from all over the world ranging from decorated professionals and Olympians to amateur runners.

Golf: Disneyland shut down prompted PGA Tour to do the same

The PGA Tour took its cue from Disneyland in deciding to cancel the Players Championship in Florida due to the coronavirus outbreak, commissioner Jay Monahan said on Friday, capping a chaotic and confusing 24 hours for the Tour's flagship event. Disneyland's decision to close its theme parks, including one in nearby Orlando, coupled with the worries of international golfers in the face of U.S. travel restrictions, pushed Monahan to scrap the tournament late on Thursday after the first round had been played.

Browns eliminate travel, announce work-from-home policy

The Cleveland Browns are increasing their efforts to help stop the spread of coronavirus with the additional precautions announced Friday for employees and traveling staff. "Through the guidance of local and state medical professionals, we have implemented multiple proactive measures to help ensure the health and wellness of our staff members and their families," said the Browns in a statement.

Greece cancels Olympic torch relay over coronavirus fears

Greece's Olympic Committee said it had canceled the remainder of the Olympic Torch relay through the country on Friday to avoid attracting crowds that could raise the risk of coronavirus contagion. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay got underway on Thursday when the flame was lit by the rays of the sun in ancient Olympia in a ceremony that was scaled down in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Australia steps up lockdown to combat coronavirus spread

Australias prime minister cancelled plans to go to a rugby game on Saturday after a senior minister was diagnosed with COVID-19, while the nations treasurer called a second crisis meeting over the rapidly growing economic threat from the co...

Google, Walmart join U.S. effort to speed up coronavirus testing

Corporate America joined the fight against the spread of coronavirus on Friday, as President Donald Trump and executives announced that Google would offer a website to help people determine whether they needed tests and retailers would set ...

Red Sox CEO: Hopes remain for 162-game season

Major League Baseball still has an eye on a full 162-game regular season, despite the late start prompted by the coronavirus-related shutdown earlier this week, according to Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. A tweet from The Boston Globes Pet...

Bolivia reports seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus- health ministry

Bolivia reported seven locally transmitted cases of coronavirus on Friday, the ministry of health said, marking the first recorded cases of people-to-people spread in the country.There are currently 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Boli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020