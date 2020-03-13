Left Menu
Electricity, water will be free for international, national events at SAI, says Rijiju

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that all national and international events at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facilities will be free including water and electricity charges.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 22:34 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 22:34 IST
Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that all national and international events at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facilities will be free including water and electricity charges. "One important decision - from now onwards all the national and international events organised in any of the SAI stadium and sports facilities will be free including water and electricity charges. We want to encourage international sports event to be organised in India. It gives lots of exposure to our players as well as federations," Rijiju told reporters here.

Amidst the rising concern over the spread of coronavirus, the Sports Minister said health is the top priority. "We have to ensure that at this point of time, the financial implication is not more than the health issue. The health issue is the prime concern for all of us," Rijiju said.

The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has advised all the federations to avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan in China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

