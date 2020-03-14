MCA postpones all matches till Mar 31

In view of the coronavirussituation in Maharastra, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)has decided to suspend all its matches till March 31

"Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postponeall its cricket matches, which were scheduled to be playedbetween 14th March and 31st March 2020, due to the ongoingCOVID-19 (coronavirus) situation," an apex council member ofthe city's cricket body said

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus, severalsporting events have either been called off or postponed.

