Fit-again Goyat makes winning return to pro circuit

Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat on Saturday outpunched New Zealand's Obedi Maguchi in his first professional showdown in close to a year after being injured in an accident, in Auckland. Goyat prevailed in just two rounds of what was to be a six-round contest as his rival's corner "threw in the towel in the second round".

"He conceded the bout in two rounds. It was pretty easy in the end," Goyat told PTI over the phone. Maguchi came into the contest with an experience of five fights, including three wins. Goyat's total fight count, on the other hand, is 16, inclusive of 11 wins.

Goyat was hospitalized after suffering "severe injuries" following a car accident in June last year because of which he could not fight in a WBC Pearl World Championship clash against British star Amir Khan. The 27-year-old from Haryana met with the accident when he was returning home after training.

