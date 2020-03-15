Left Menu
Shoaib Akhtar blames China's eating habits for coronavirus, expresses anger at putting 'world at risk'

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has blamed China's eating habits for the global coronavirus outbreak and alleged that the Chinese had put the "world at stake".

  • ANI
  • Karachi
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 11:52 IST
  • Created: 15-03-2020 11:52 IST
Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar. Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has blamed China's eating habits for the global coronavirus outbreak and alleged that the Chinese had put the "world at stake". "I don't understand - if God has made halal animals, why are you eating haram. When God has given you so much livestock, why can't you eat that? Why do you have to eat bats, cats and dogs, drink their urine, their blood, and spread the virus in the entire world? I don't understand, I'm really angry," Dawn.com quoted Akhtar as saying.

"I'm really angry. They've gotten the whole world at stake, these Chinese," he added. He also expressed disappointment over the impact of COVID 19 on Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

On Friday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to suspend the IPL till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus outbreak. On March 13, Pakistan Cricket Board decided that the final leg matches of PSL will be played behind closed doors.

"The whole world is at risk. Overseas players are leaving PSL due to coronavirus. IPL has also been postponed till April 15, it will result in a huge loss," Akhtar, also known as Rawalpindi Express, said in a video posted on his Youtube channel. "The economy, the tourism industry has been affected badly and people may incur losses because of coronavirus," he added.

Akhtar also urged everyone to follow the necessary precautions and requested not to share any jokes on coronavirus. "Don't joke around coronavirus in text messages. People have made a joke out of it, please don't do this and please wash hands before eating," said Akhtar. (ANI)

