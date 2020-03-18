Left Menu
NFL-Champion quarterback Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers - reports

  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:39 IST
Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Brady, 42, has been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, but he said on Tuesday he was leaving the franchise. The announcement of his departure came a day before he became a free agent.

His many records include most Super Bowl victories (six) and appearances (nine), and the most playoff wins (30).

