Old photos are guaranteed recipe to bring smile to your face: Mayank Agarwal

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal on Thursday shared a throwback childhood snap and said old photos are guaranteed recipe of bringing a smile on someone's face. The right-handed batsman can be seen holding a cricket bat and posing for a picture in his veranda, wearing shorts and blue pullover.

Taking to Twitter the player captioned the post, "Go through those old photo albums if you're home. Guaranteed recipe to bring a smile to your face!#ThursdayThrowback #ThursdayThoughts" In the light of coronavirus outbreak, the cricketer's idea of keeping himself in-house and visiting nostalgia by going through old photo albums is surely the thing to do in this pandemic.

Agarwal travelled to New Zealand to play two-match Test series of ICC World test Championships (WTC) and scored a total of 102 runs in four innings. India lost the series 2-0 after the dismal performance against Kiwis. Kings XI Punjab aggressive batsman has to wait a bit to step on the field as the BCCI has postponed the Indian Premier League (IPL) until April 15 over the scare of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many sporting events across the world have been affected by the COVID-19 and as a preventive measure, all the upcoming tournaments/competitions are either postponed or cancelled. (ANI)

