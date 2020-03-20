Left Menu
COVID-19: Meetings of Athletics Federation of India postponed

The Executive and Annual General Meeting of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 5, 2020, at Jaipur, has been postponed till further notice in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

AFI Logo. Image Credit: ANI

The Executive and Annual General Meeting of Athletics Federation of India (AFI), scheduled to be held from April 3 to April 5, 2020, at Jaipur, has been postponed till further notice in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. "We have decided to postpone the Executive and Annual General Body Meetings, along with elections of AFI, scheduled to be held on 3, 4 & 5 April 2020 at Jaipur, said Adille J Sumriwalla, AFI President.

"The decision was taken considering various restrictions in place to stop spreading of the coronavirus as all our members would have to travel from different corners of the country. Fresh dates will be intimated to members in due course," he added. The AFI also directed its employees to work from home from March 21.

"We have also decided to close the AFI office from Saturday, 21st March. The office staff is directed to work from home. However, a skeleton staff will be attending office to check important issues from day to day but without any public dealings," said AFI President on Friday. On March 16, the AFI had said that the first two legs of the Indian Grand Prix series will be held without any fans and all the athletes will be provided accreditation cards which they have to wear all the time while moving inside the campus.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, along with four deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India. The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

