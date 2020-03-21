Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. National Women's Soccer League delays season, training

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) is extending its training moratorium and delaying the April 18 start of its regular season to follow guidelines released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nine-team professional league said on Friday. The U.S. league said the training moratorium was extended through April 5 and no date had been set for the beginning of the season. USA federation surveying gymnasts on postponing Olympics

USA Gymnastics said on Friday the federation was surveying its athletes on the possibility of postponing the Tokyo Olympics. "We know and respect that they may have different views on how best to advocate for their interests, which is why, this afternoon, we asked our Olympic hopefuls to share their thoughts about the possibility of a postponement with us through an anonymous survey," Li Li Leung, president and chief executive officer of USA Gymnastics, said in a statement to Reuters. Athletes battle anxiety as coronavirus turns life upside down

With the coronavirus pandemic turning daily life upside down and confining people indoors, 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams shared an increasingly common sentiment on social media - "Every little thing makes me really crazy". With global sport at a virtual standstill due to the virus, which has claimed more than 10,000 lives globally, many professional athletes have been left anxious as they struggle to cope with all the uncertainty that lies ahead. Golf rankings frozen with McIlroy, Ko on top

The Official World Golf Rankings and Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings have been paused while golf events are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governing boards of both groups said Friday that player rankings are frozen and reflect play through March 16. Transactions notebook: Bucs re-sign Minter, add Haeg

Veteran linebacker Kevin Minter is remaining with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Friday. The 29-year-old Minter had 34 tackles in 16 games (two starts) last season in his second season with Tampa Bay. He has 299 career tackles in 91 career games (46 starts) with the Arizona Cardinals (2013-16), Cincinnati Bengals (2017) and Buccaneers. Virus poses new threat for Games that only war has stopped

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organizers insist the Games will proceed as planned despite the global coronavirus epidemic, but calls for a postponement are growing louder. If there is ultimately a delay, maybe by a few months or a year or even two, it would not be the first time Olympic plans have been blown off track. Jones crowned champ as Cage Warriors defies coronavirus

Mason Jones knocked out Joe McColgan to be crowned Cage Warriors lightweight champion on Friday and with the coronavirus sweeping the globe, it may be some time before another title fight takes place in this or any other MMA promotion. Paddy Pimblett also cemented his status as a top contender in the division with a dominant win over Decky Dalton in front of empty stands at Manchester's BEC Arena. Tom Brady joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seeks more Super Bowl plunder

Six-times Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, transforming the team into a championship contender. The face of the New England Patriots for two decades, Brady will have a new home after agreeing a one-year deal worth $30 million according to a report on NFL.com. USA Swimming calls for Tokyo Games postponement

USA Swimming called for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed for a year on Friday, joining a chorus of growing international concern about the safety of the Games amid the coronavirus pandemic. The heavily decorated swimming program expressed its concerns in a letter to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who had earlier said athletes should continue their preparations for the Games. Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS

