Rennie Takes Helm: A New Era for All Blacks
Dave Rennie has been appointed as the head coach of the All Blacks, succeeding Scott Robertson. Rennie's tenure aims to bring New Zealand its fourth World Cup title. Known for his strategic approach and experience, Rennie plans to build a strong team culture and make impactful changes.
Dave Rennie has been officially announced as the new head coach of the All Blacks, succeeding Scott Robertson. This news follows an extensive recruitment process after Robertson's unexpected resignation in January.
Rennie, a former Wallabies coach with Pacific Islander roots, has been given the task of guiding New Zealand's national team to a potential fourth World Cup victory in Australia next year. Despite the high expectations, Rennie expressed excitement and eagerness in taking on the prestigious role.
With a contract extending through the World Cup, Rennie indicated that team culture and playstyle changes are top priorities. His experience across several top-tier rugby nations and prior successes, including Super Rugby titles, position him as a strong strategic leader for the All Blacks' future efforts.
