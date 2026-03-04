Left Menu

Australian PM Condemns Iran's Retaliatory Strikes

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned Iran's attacks on civilian areas in the Middle East, stating there is "no justification" for such actions. He urged Iran to halt the indiscriminate strikes immediately, following retaliatory actions against U.S. and Israeli military operations.

Updated: 04-03-2026 08:48 IST
Anthony Albanese
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Wednesday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese delivered a strong condemnation of Iran's attacks on civilian areas in the Middle East. He cited that there was "no justification" for these actions in response to strikes by U.S. and Israeli forces.

Addressing Parliament, Albanese emphasized the urgency in calling for Iran to cease its indiscriminate attacks immediately. His comments come as tensions heighten in the region following aggressive military operations.

The Prime Minister's stance underscores Australia's position on maintaining stability and prosecuting non-combatant safety amidst ongoing conflicts.

