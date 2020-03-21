Left Menu
Coronavirus: Sri Lanka postpones all domestic tournaments

Sri Lanka cricket has postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sri Lanka Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka cricket has postponed all domestic tournaments until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On March 20, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared island-wide curfew in the country till March 23 morning as a part of preventive measures to contain the coronavirus spread.

"Taking into consideration the prevailing health (COVID-19 Pandemic) situation in the country, the Tournament Committee of the SLC decided to postpone the conducting of all Domestic Tournaments, until further notice," the Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted. On March 12, England postponed the Test series against Sri Lanka after discussions with Sri Lanka Cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic worsening globally. (ANI)

