The following are the top stories at 1720 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-VIRUS-TENNIS-PLAYERS Indian tennis players work on future ventures during COVID-19 forced break By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Swinging the racquet will not earn them money all their life, so a few Indian tennis players, forced out of Pro Tour due to the health crisis triggered by COVID-19, are utilising their time to work on career beyond tennis. SPO-CRI-MIANDAD-KOHLI Kohli's record itself tells a lot, says Miandad Karachi, Mar 21 (PTI) Pakistani cricket legend Javed Miandad is in awe of Virat Kohli's batting and has picked the India captain as his favourite batsman, saying his record "itself tells a lot".

SPO-VIRUS-IYER-MAGIC Iyer pulls out a magic trick amid COVID-19 pandemic New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) With ample spare time available due to COIVID-19 pandemic, Indian cricket's "in house magician" Shreyas Iyer is pulling out card tricks to wow fans and keep himself entertained while also promoting social distancing. SPO-CRI-SHARJEEL Hafeez takes a dig at tainted Sharjeel's comeback Karachi, Mar 21 (PTI) Senior all-rounder and former captain Muhammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing.

SPO-BHUTIA-PK I will always remember my PK-da as Guardian Angel of Indian football: Bhutia New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) PK Banerjee wore his greatness lightly and he inculcated that attribute in his pupils, according to former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who called him the "Guardian Angel" of Indian football. SPO-VIRUS-HOCK-TRAINING Indian men and women hockey teams happy training in "safe environment" Bengaluru, Mar 21 (PTI) Isolated inside the SAI Centre here in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's business as usual for the Indian men's and women's hockey players as they prepare for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics in a "safe environment". SPO-VIRUS-ECB ECB suspends professional cricket till May 28, delays start of new season London, Mar 21 (PTI) The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended all professional cricket till May 28, delaying the start of the new season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-WC-T20-RESERVEDAY CA may propose introduction of semifinal reserve days for Men's T20 World Cup in ICC meeting Sydney, Mar 21 (PTI) Cricket Australia (CA) may propose the introduction of reserve days for the semifinals of the Men's T20 World Cup in the ICC Cricket Committee meeting later this year. SPO-VIRUS-NBA-CAMPAIGN NBA launches Global 'NBA Together' campaign in response to COVID-19 pandemic Los Angeles, Mar 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced its organisers to suspend the 2019-20 NBA season, but it has not lessened the league's global impact and reach..

