Sports News Roundup: NBA won't commit to players' pay beyond April 1; QB Rivers back in familiar ground with Colts and more

Exclusive: Tokyo organizers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

Tokyo 2020 organizers have started drafting possible alternatives to holding the Olympics this summer, two sources familiar with the talks said, in contrast to the Japanese government's stance that postponement is not an option. While the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted sports events around the world, Japan has been steadfast in saying that the Games will go on. The top government spokesman on Wednesday said Tokyo wasn't preparing for postponement.

Report: NBA won't commit to players' pay beyond April 1

NBA players will get their paychecks as scheduled on April 1, but the fate of salaries beyond that date is unclear, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night. The next payday after April 1 would be April 15. At that point, it's possible the NBA could cut or suspend salaries with the league still shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo sent Friday to the teams, Wojnarowski reported.

QB Rivers back in familiar ground with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the signing of quarterback Philip Rivers on Saturday, handing the keys of the franchise to the 16-year veteran. Terms of the deal were not released, but multiple reports peg it as a one-year, $25 million pact.

Brady looking to extend legacy in Tampa Bay

While Florida is a retirement destination for some, for Tom Brady it is the site of his career's next act and a place where he could further cement his legacy as the NFL's best-ever quarterback. The 42-year-old on Friday made it official that he would leave the New England Patriots - where he spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls - to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a reported one year, $30 million contracts.

OLYMPICS USA Track and Field calls for Olympics postponement

USA Track and Field (USATF), the governing body of American athletics, on Saturday called for a postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. The federation, in a letter to United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) chief executive Sarah Hirshland, asked the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Games, which are scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9.

Report: NFL draft to be held in studio, not Vegas

Although the NFL's crown jewel of the offseason, the draft, will proceed as planned April 23-25, it will not happen in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. The Times cited two anonymous sources who said the draft will be run out of a television studio -- not in Las Vegas -- with expected live cut-ins from various team headquarters throughout the league.

OLYMPICS Indian athletes join call for Games to be delayed

Some Indian athletes have joined the clamor for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because they have no access to training facilities, which are under lockdown to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Calls from athletes and federations for a delay in the Games, which is scheduled to run from July 24 to Aug. 9, have intensified as the flu-like virus has brought the sport to a grinding halt across the world.

World Ice Hockey championship canceled

The Ice Hockey World Championships scheduled for Switzerland in May have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said on Saturday. "This is a harsh reality to face for the international ice hockey family, but one that we must accept," IIHF President Rene Fasel said in a statement.

