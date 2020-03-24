Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maldini expects to recover from coronavirus 'within a week'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 09:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 09:07 IST
Maldini expects to recover from coronavirus 'within a week'

Former Italy football captain Paolo Maldini said he expects to recover "within a week" after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Maldini, 51, now the technical director at AC Milan, and his 18-year-old son Daniel, a youth team player, had been in self-isolation at home for two weeks.

The team announced on Saturday that they would "remain in quarantine until clinically recovered" from COVID-19. "With this video I wanted to thank all those people who expressed on social media their love and concern for my and my son's health," Maldini said on Instagram.

"We're fine -- we should be able to get rid of this virus within a week. "Thanks for your continuing affection.

"I wanted to thank all those doctors, nurses, health workers, civil protection and law enforcement officers who are facing this emergency with the utmost professionalism and enormous courage. "Once again, you make us feel proud of being Italian. Thanks again." Maldini, considered one of the greatest defenders of all time, won five Champions League titles with Milan.

All sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3 following the outbreak of a virus which has claimed the lives of over 6,000 people in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

More mental health visits decreases risk of suicide among youths

A study led by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center found that suicide risk was highest among youth with epilepsy, depression, schizophrenia, substance use and bipolar disorder, but the odds of suicide decreased am...

Mask is not enough to protect you from Coronavirus, so stay at home

If you think, a mask will fully protect you from COVID 19. Time to wake up.This is how medical staff wear protective equipment in Wuhan, designated hospitals, full of severely ill Covid19 patients. Nurses 4-hour shift, doctors 6 hours. No e...

Coronavirus: I&B ministry asks states to ensure 'operational continuity' of print, electronic media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has directed all states and union territories to ensure operational continuity of print and electronic media in view of the coronavirus outbreakIn a letter to the chief secretaries of all states ...

Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals

Japanese biopharmaceutical firm Anges Inc said on Tuesday it and partner Osaka University had completed development of a prophylactic DNA vaccine against the new coronavirus and that it would begin testing it in animals soon.Shares of Anges...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020