HellRaisers, Adroit, EG win WeSave! crowns

  Updated: 25-03-2020 03:53 IST
  Created: 25-03-2020 03:53 IST
HellRaisers, Team Adroit and Evil Geniuses captured regional championships Tuesday in the WeSave! Charity Play event. The Dota 2 fundraiser is a 24-team online tournament that is donating the $120,000 prize pool and all other funds gathered to assist the fight against the coronavirus. Proceeds will be split between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and GlobalGiving.

Twenty-four teams from six regions (Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States, China, Europe, North America and South America) are participating in separate four-team competitions. The European and CIS winners will face off in an additional match. The North American region also will conduct a three-vs.-three all-star match.

All matches were best-of-three except for the regional finals, which are best-of-five. In the CIS final, HellRaisers swept Natus Vincere 3-0.

The European final, Team Liquid vs. Team Nigma, is scheduled for Wednesday. The winner of that contest will oppose HellRaisers in the bonus showdown. Team Adroit topped Geek Fam 3-2 in a back-and-forth Southeast Asian final. Geek Fam took the first game before Team Adroit captured the next two. After Geek Fam tied the score, Team Adroit won the decisive point.

In the North American final, Evil Geniuses defeated CR4ZY 3-1. Evil Geniuses jumped out to a 2-0 lead before CR4ZY sliced the advantage in half. Evil Geniuses then sealed the victory in the next game. In additional to the European final, two more regional finals will be held Wednesday. Vici Gaming and PSG.LGD will meet for the Chinese championship, and Thunder Predator and NoPing e-sports will square off for the South American title.

--Field Level Media

