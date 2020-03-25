Titans relocating to South Korea; Spitfire reportedly might, too

The Vancouver Titans are moving their players and staff to South Korea in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic, and another Overwatch League team, the London Spitfire, reportedly might do likewise. A Titans spokesperson issued a statement on Tuesday to GGRecon.com: "The team is currently in Vancouver but I can confirm that we are working on relocating them back to South Korea imminently."

All of Vancouver's players, as well as the head coach and both assistant coaches, are South Korean. GGRecon.com also cited sources that indicated the Spitfire have canceled upcoming scrim blocks, with a move to South Korea likely pending. The London team also has an all-South Korean playing and coaching roster.

The Overwatch League is set to resume play this weekend following a 20-day hiatus, with eight online matches scheduled for Saturday and another eight scheduled for Sunday. The Titans are due to play just one match this weekend, Sunday night against the Dallas Fuel.

The Spitfire are slated to oppose the Paris Eternal on Saturday and then the Toronto Defiant on Sunday. The fate of those matches is unclear. Defiant coach Felix "Fefe" Munch said online that it's possible the match schedule could be altered if the Vancouver and London teams relocate, according to GGRecon.com.

Adding two more teams to the Overwatch League's Asian-based contingent might impact future scheduling. For this weekend, the four China-based teams -- the Guangzhou Charge, Shanghai Dragons, Chengdu Hunters and Hangzhou Spark -- are each playing twice, with all matchups coming from within that group of four. The Seoul Dynasty previously relocated their team operations to Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

--Field Level Media

