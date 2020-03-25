Left Menu
ITF 'fully supports' IOC's decision to postpone Tokyo Olympics

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said it 'fully supports' the decision of International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year due to coronavirus pandemic.

ITF logo . Image Credit: ANI

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said it 'fully supports' the decision of International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics until next year due to coronavirus pandemic. "The ITF fully supports the decision to postpone the games, which will still operate under the name of 'Tokyo 2020' despite the date change, until next year," ITF said in a statement.

ITF president David Haggerty said that in this 'unprecedented situation', protection of human life, health and safety comes first. "The global health situation continues to evolve at an extraordinary pace and we are faced with an unprecedented situation that calls for responsible leadership and making informed decisions. Whilst this is a bitter disappointment for all those who have been preparing and training hard, we all understand that the protection of human life, health and safety, comes first," ITF's official website quoted Haggerty as saying.

"The ITF supports this decision and will continue to collaborate fully with the IOC and the IPC going forward to 2021. We look forward to seeing all athletes, volunteers and fans when it is safe for us to meet and participate at our best at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020," he added. The decision to postpone 2020 Tokyo Olympics was confirmed by the IOC, on Tuesday, after the organising body for the event and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed to reschedule the games in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9, while the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

