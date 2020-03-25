Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women's U-17 World Cup: FIFA monitoring COVID-19 threat in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:03 IST
Women's U-17 World Cup: FIFA monitoring COVID-19 threat in India

World football governing body, FIFA, on Wednesday said it is monitoring the developments arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, which is scheduled to host the Women's U-17 World Cup in November. FIFA said it is also exploring "alternative solutions".

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed lives of over 20,000 people across the world while infecting more than 425000. In India, the pandemic has affected over 600 people besides 10 deaths.

"FIFA is currently monitoring developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak in India to decide the future of the U-17 Women's World Cup which is slated to be held in the country in November," the apex body said in a statement after PTI inquired. "With public health and safety in mind, FIFA is also working with the Local Organising Committee to identify any potential impact on preparations for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, as well as finding alternative solutions to upcoming events that were planned in India in the lead up to the tournament," it added.

Sixteen teams will take part in the World Cup, of which only three have sealed their berths. India has qualified as the host nation, while North Korea (winner) and Japan (runner-up) progressed from the Asian qualifiers. The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events lined up in the coming times, the biggest being the Tokyo Olympics and Euro.

FIFA is also working with representatives of all confederations regarding dates for their respective qualifying tournaments. The World Cup is scheduled to be held from November 2 to 21 with matches to be played in Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

India bans export of drug being tested for coronavirus treatment

India said on Wednesday it had banned the export of hydroxychloroquine and formulations of the malaria drug while experts test its efficacy in helping treat patients infected with coronavirus. There are currently no approved treatments, or ...

Taxi, auto unions demand financial package to tide over COVID-19 lockdown impact

Facing threat to their livelihood because of the complete lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, several unions of auto, taxi and other last-mile connectivity vehicles in the city have appealed the government to provide them financia...

London City Airport to close until end of April

London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britains order that people should stay at home and stop traveling.At this point in this fast-moving and unpr...

Shops catering to essential services will continue to operate during lockdown: Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that those shops which are catering to essential services will continue doing so during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shops catering to essentia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020