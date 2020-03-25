Shreyas Iyer urges countrymen to stay at home, be proactive

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday urged the people to stay at home and be proactive in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "Everyone out there, we are fighting against something which has affected the whole country. Our government, medical prefessionals, police and administration they are working around the clock for us. It is important we contribute to this cause by staying at home and being proactive," Iyer said in a video post on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. "In view of the current situation, the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for 21 days -- three weeks. It is a kind of a curfew," said Prime Minister Modi during his second address to the nation.

"Avoid going outdoors unless it is an emergency. Please wash your hands regularly and do not panic. We will get through this collectively. Believe!," the middle-order batsman added. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Ten people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, the Ministry further informed. (ANI)

