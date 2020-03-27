Jurgen Klopp thanks 'incredible' health workers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has thanked all the 'incredible' health workers for their efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. "Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services, all the health workers out there," Klopp said in a video posted on Liverpool's Twitter handle.

"It's unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us from LFC, I would like to say thank you - or, how we would say in Germany, Vielen dank," he added. The video also featured various players from the club including Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, Alisson Becker, and Virgil van Dijk.

The spread of coronavirus is continuing to wreak havoc all around the world and has forced the postponement of various competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Due to COVID-19, the professional games in England have also been postponed until no earlier than 30 April. (ANI)

