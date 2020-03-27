Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Stoke fine McClean for 'inappropriate' Instagram post

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:32 IST
Soccer-Stoke fine McClean for 'inappropriate' Instagram post

Stoke City have fined midfielder James McClean two weeks' wages for posting an "inappropriate" picture on social media, the Championship club said on Friday. The Instagram post showed the Irishman wearing a balaclava, which has strong connotations with the Irish Republican Army (IRA). The image showed him with his children and featured a message that said he was teaching them a "history lesson".

"I never wanted to cause any offence but I now realise that I did so and for that I apologise unreservedly," McClean, 30, said in a statement. "I have spoken to the club and will be deleting my Instagram account." The Irishman has been previously targeted by opposing fans and on social media for refusing to wear a Remembrance Day poppy.

McClean comes from Derry in Northern Ireland, the location of the 1972 Bloody Sunday massacre, when British soldiers killed unarmed Catholic civil rights marchers. McClean was recovering from a knee injury when the soccer season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Stoke in 17th place in the English second tier -- three points above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Trump blasts GM, Ford over ventilators; could order action

U.S. President Donald Trump blasted General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co on Friday, calling on the two U.S. automakers to quickly build badly needed ventilators for COVID-19 patients and suggesting he might invoke the Defense Production Act ...

VP donates a month's salary to PM's National Relief Fund

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday contributed a months salary to the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF to strengthen the governments efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country. In a letter addressed to Prime Mini...

Southern Command takes measures to avoid virus outbreak

The Southern Command of the Army is taking several pre-emptive measures to ward off the threat of coronavirus infection among personnel, it said on Friday. Lt Gen C P Mohanty, Army Commander, Southern Command has conducted a number of video...

Portugal textile firms rush to make medical supplies, fear for own future

Textile producers in Portugal are rallying to stitch urgently-needed medical supplies for the battle against coronavirus in Portugal and further afield even as the firms worry about their future if the pandemic-induced economic slump contin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020