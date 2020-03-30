Left Menu
WFI donates Rs 11 lakh in fight against pandemic, cricketer Poonam Yadav Rs 2 lakh, SAI Rs 76 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:45 IST
Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the sports body, on Monday pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh to the PM Cares Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while cricketer Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 2 lakh. Employees of Sports Authority of India also donated their three days' salary to the PM Cares Fund, amounting to Rs 76 lakh. Yadav, who played a crucial role in India's campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in which India finished runners up, pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh for the cause.

"I have given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund. This is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis. I hope everyone contributes and we beat the pandemic soon. Stay safe everyone," Yadav tweeted. On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan has announced they will contribute Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The president of the wrestling body in Varanasi, Sanjay Kumar has announced a monetary aid of Rs 50,000 to the state CM's relief fund. Brij Bhushan has praised star wrestler Bajrang Punia for his contribution and urged everyone to come forward and donate in this hour of crisis. The pandemic has led to over 34000 deaths.

