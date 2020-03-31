Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK anti-doping chief fires warning at athletes

PTI | London | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:09 IST
UK anti-doping chief fires warning at athletes

Athletes who think they can dope due to the radical reduction in testing round the world because of the coronavirus pandemic should think again, the head of UK Anti-Doping told the BBC. Nicole Sapstead, chief executive of UKAD, said athletes and their whereabouts could still be monitored.

Some countries, including Russia and Canada, have stopped testing completely. Sapstead, though, put athletes and their entourage on notice that taking advantage of a relaxation of testing would not serve them well ultimately.

"There will always be a minority that will seek to dope," she said. "Whether that is now, when they think they are effectively off the radar of national anti-doping organisations, or at any other time, my message to them is very, very clear -- we will continue to process intelligence.

"We will continue to monitor whereabouts, we will continue to monitor the raft of information we have available to us, such as the athlete biological passports." Sapstead, who has been in the post since 2015, said there would be a reckoning come the end of the confinement. "All of this helps us to gain a picture of what an athlete might be doing during this time," she said.

"If they think they are going to get away with it then they are strongly, strongly mistaken. "And at the time when anti-doping organisations start to ramp up their activity again, we will come after them." It is understood UKAD is still carrying out some urine testing.

Sapstead admitted that with sport in shutdown a reduction in testing presented problems. "Obviously it is problematic now with a reduction in testing," she said.

"And who knows how the coming weeks may play out? "Clearly we are going to have to be mindful of the advice that is coming out of government and be respectful of that at all times.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Court rejects bail pleas of two accused in Elgar Parishad case

A Mumbai court on Tuesday rejected the temporary bail pleas of two activists arrested in the Elgar Parishad case who sought to be released from jail in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The accused - Varavara Rao 80 and Shoma Sen 60 - sough...

35 travellers to Mecca booked for flouting home-quarantine instructions

Police have registered a case against 35 people who recently returned to Pilibhit from a pilgrimage to Mecca for flouting home-quarantine instructions after two of them tested positive for coronavirus, District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava...

Philippines sees largest daily rise in coronavirus deaths, cases

The Philippines recorded on Tuesday its largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths and infections, as it ramped up testing with the arrival of thousands of kits from abroad and the opening of new laboratories.Ten more deaths took the toll...

Russia postpones smartphone software law until Jan 2021 -TASS

Russia on Tuesday pushed back legislation that would require all smartphones, computers and smart TV sets sold in Russia to come pre-installed with Russian software, by six months until January 1, 2021, the TASS news agency reported.The bil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020