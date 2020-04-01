Former Marseille president Diouf dies due to complications from COVID-19

Left Menu
French football club Olympique de Marseille's former president Pape Diouf has died at the age of 68 due to complications from COVID-19.

Olympique de Marseille's former president Pape Diouf (Photo/ Marseille's Twitter).

French football club Olympique de Marseille's former president Pape Diouf has died at the age of 68 due to complications from COVID-19. Diouf had been hospitalised in his native Senegal and was placed under respiratory assistance on Saturday after his illness became serious, Goal.com reported.

His relatives had hoped to transport him to France to receive further medical attention but he passed away before he was able to leave Dakar. Olympique de Marseille mourned the death and said, "Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever".

"It is with great sadness that Olympique de Marseille learned of the death of Pape Diouf. Pape will remain in the hearts of the Marseillais forever, as one of the great architects in the club's history. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones," Marseille said in a Twitter post. Diouf served as president of Ligue 1 club Marseille between 2005 and 2009 before he was succeeded by Jean-Claude Dassier.

There are 754,948 people worldwide who have been infected with the coronavirus, announced the World Health Organization adding that 36,571 have died from it so far. The virus has spread to more than 200 countries and territories since it emerged in China in late December, according to the latest figures published on the WHO website. Europe is the world's worst-hit area, with more than half of all cases. (ANI)

