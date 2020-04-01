Left Menu
Mirabai Chanu urges people to stay home, adhere to government guidelines to combat coronavirus

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu urged people to stay at home and adhere to the guidelines given by the government.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:06 IST
Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (Photo/ Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As India continues its fight against coronavirus, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu urged people to stay at home and adhere to the guidelines given by the government. "This lockdown is a very good step taken by the government and not allowing anyone to go out except to buy essential services. This is for good sake for us and everybody should follow this move of government and support," Chanu told ANI.

"If we will not go out and stay home, we will overcome this virus soon. So I request all please be home. See its time to stay united and fight with this virus. No one can tackle this virus individually. We are Indian we can do this all together. We just need to stay home and follow what government is saying," she added. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday announced that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Earlier, the Tokyo Olympic Games were slated to be held from July 24 to August 9 and the Paralympic Games were scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6 this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the event. Reflecting on the same, Chanu said: "The postponement of Olympics was in favour of one and all. It happened because of the current situation, no one can help it but our preparations will continue we have one more year from now will work hard as we were doing earlier."

Chanu said she is certain of performing well in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "See i have some plans for my training will follow that and certainly will do well in Olympics," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

