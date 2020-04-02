Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Ex-Astros manager, GM suspended only for 2020 even if no season

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:40 IST
Report: Ex-Astros manager, GM suspended only for 2020 even if no season

Former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch won't be subject to additional punishment for their role in Houston's sign-stealing scheme even if there is no season in 2020, ESPN reported. Luhnow and Hinch received one-year suspensions after an investigation showed the Astros implemented a system to alert their own batters of what pitches were coming by intercepting signs stolen using a digital replay room in 2017 and part of the 2018 season.

In handing down the punishment at the conclusion of the Major League Baseball investigation, commissioner Rob Manfred said the punishment ran through the end of the "2020 World Series." Opening Day of the 2020 season already has been pushed back until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But ESPN's Buster Olney said Thursday that MLB told him both suspensions would be considered served in 2020 with no additional punishment or extension. Manfred said he is planning to release the findings of his investigation of the Boston Red Sox before the season begins. Manager Alex Cora was fired after the investigation into the Astros found Cora to be a ringleader of the 2017 scheme while he was a coach with the Astros.

The Astros won the World Series in 2017 and the Red Sox, with Cora as a rookie manager, won in 2018. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Bhopal: four `Jamaat' members test positive for COVID-19

Four members of Jamaat including three foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Thursday, a senior official said. However, it was not clear if they belonged to Tablighi Jamaat, which is in news after its congregation i...

EU Commission apologises to Italy over coronavirus response, deaths push higher

The head of the European Commission apologised to Italy on Thursday for a lack of solidarity from Europe in tackling its coronavirus crisis, but promised greater help in dealing with the economic fallout. There has been widespread dismay in...

Oman to evacuate stranded citizens from Kochi on Friday

Gulf country Oman will on Friday evacuate its citizens stranded in Kochi due to outbreak of novel coronavirus. Oman Air will operate a special passenger relief flight on Friday to evacuate 53 Oman citizens who were undergoing treatments in ...

A record 10 million sought US jobless aid in past 2 weeks

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week doubling a record high set just one week earlier a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Combined with last weeks report th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020