Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM discusses COVID-19 lockdown with cricket icons, top Olympic sport athletes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 12:01 IST
PM discusses COVID-19 lockdown with cricket icons, top Olympic sport athletes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to India's top athletes, including cricket stars such as current captain Virat Kohli, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, amid a national lockdown to combat the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 49 athletes, along with sports minister Kiren Rijiju, are participating in the video call.

"Of these, 12 have been given three minutes each to speak and present their view," a sports ministry source told PTI without revealing the names of the chosen athletes. All sporting activities are currently shut in the country and it is still not clear when normalcy will resume. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is among the big-ticket Indian events suspended till April 15.

When Ganguly was asked about the development this morning, he said, "Yes, I will be joining our Honourable PM via video call. But I cannot tell you what will be discussed." The ministry source said the athletes have been requested to spread awareness about social distancing through their social media pages. "The PM will ask them to pass across the message of maintaining the lockdown. He will urge them to post videos to keep people occupied," the source revealed.

Cricketers form a major chunk of the participating list. Apart from Tendulkar, Ganguly and Kohli, others who are participating include World Cup-winning former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, former pacer Zaheer Khan, Yuvraj Singh and K L Rahul.

Olympic silver-medallist shuttler P V Sindhu, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, chess wizard Viswanathan Anand, sprinter Hima Das, boxing stars M C Mary Kom and Amit Panghal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, and teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker are among the other accomplished athletes who are participating in the video call. The pandemic has caused more than 50 deaths in India. The global death toll has crossed 50,000. India's 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus ends on April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait backs OPEC+ meeting, resumes Neutral Zone shipments with Saudi

Kuwait supports Saudi Arabias invitation for a meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers, an informal grouping is known as OPEC, to curb global oil supply and halt the oil price rout, oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel said on Friday.The e...

Germany: ESM aid should be disbursed without lengthy visits from officials

Eurozone states that need aid from the blocs bailout fund to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak should get it quickly without being subjected to lengthy visits and policy proposals from officials, Germanys finance min...

NSA against Tablighi Jamaat members who misbehaved with medical staff, Yogi calls them 'enemies of humanity'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday invoked the National Security Act NSA against six persons from the Tablighi Jamaat, who were in quarantine at MMG District Hospital, for misbehaving with the hospital staff and termed t...

From grand final to building site as NRL players go back to work

Six months ago they were playing one of the biggest games of their careers, but now stars of Australias National Rugby League are working as builders and plumbers after the coronavirus shutdown forced them to find new jobs. Several members ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020