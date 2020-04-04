Left Menu
Sachin's 241 against Australia most disciplined innings of his Test career, says Brian Lara

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara said that Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 241-run knock against Australia was the most disciplined and determined innings of his Test career.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2020 12:32 IST
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar. Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies batsman Brian Lara said that Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 241-run knock against Australia was the most disciplined and determined innings of his Test career. Tendulkar, who made his debut in the longest format of the game as a 16-year-old, finished his 24-year-long career as Test cricket's highest-run scorer.

"Can you imagine playing Test cricket at the age of 16 until the next 24 years. That is just unbelievable. Sachin has played some amazing innings throughout his career but none with more discipline and determination like his 241* against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)," Lara said in an Instagram post. Citing the example of Tendulkar's innings, Lara asked everyone to show discipline as the world battles COVID-19.

In 2004, Tendulkar scored 241* off 436 balls against Australia and this enabled India to post a mammoth score of 705/7 in their first innings. The match ended in a draw but the concentration and dedication Tendulkar showed will remain alive in the minds of the cricketing fans.

In that series, Tendulkar was struggling for form, and he decided to not play cover drive in the final Test of the series. Despite that the Master Blaster went on to score a double ton. Tendulkar played 200 Test matches and scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78. In 463 ODIs, he amassed 18,426 runs at an average of 44.83. He has scored 100 tons and 164 fifties across formats. (ANI)

