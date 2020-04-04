PCB to continue paying salaries to players on payroll

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday said it would continue to pay the salaries of around 220 professional players on its payroll at least until June 30. The PCB said in a statement that it takes the welfare of its staff and cricketers "very seriously".

The board said it has around 220 professional cricketers on its payroll apart from staffers. "The PCB will ensure that full player salaries continue to be honoured until at least the end of the 2019-2020 financial year. Furthermore, we have put in place systems to ensure that monthly salaries are paid on time and without any delay." The announcement indicates that the professional players who don't have central contracts could face an financial problems after the end of the current fiscal year on June 30.

Last year the PCB, in a major move to revamp its domestic structure, gave out contracts to its domestic players for appearing in division one and two competitions besides also raising the salaries of the coaches and support staff associated with the 12 teams. PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan on Friday said that the board was aware of the financial problems the domestic cricketers face and will try to start a new tournament for only departments in the next domestic season. The PCB, though, also announced that due to prevailing situation in the country, the lucrative and popular T20 tournaments will not be held in the month of Ramazan this year.

The various T20 tournaments held in Ramazan, particularly in Karachi, are immensely popular and draw big crowds while offering lucrative prize money and financial incentives for the players. "We have been approached by some organisers, seeking clarification on the PCB's NOC policy for Ramadan cricket.

"At this time it is appropriate we follow our overarching policy which states that organised cricket in Pakistan will remain suspended until normalcy returns to society. In this background, the PCB will not issue any NOCs for Ramazan cricket," the PCB said..

