Left Menu
Development News Edition

With 'no competition', golfers play waiting game

PTI | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:20 IST
With 'no competition', golfers play waiting game

From honing their short games in the garden to giving their children dubious haircuts and chatting to footballers, golfers have been finding ways to fill the time without competitive sport. The world's major golf tours have all been suspended until late May at the earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Masters and PGA Championship suspended indefinitely and three of the five women's majors rescheduled.

Former Ryder Cup winner Edoardo Molinari is in his native Italy, which has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the virus causing over 15,000 deaths in the European nation. "Golf is not a priority. The most important thing right now is to make sure we all behave in a way that can help this situation get under control," Molinari wrote in his blog for the European Tour website.

Top golfers find it easier to get through the lockdown than most people, with many having personal gyms, practice facilities and swimming pools at their homes. Major champions Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer have joined fundraising efforts to help those suffering from the disease.

Molinari has been doing a daily quiz on Instagram to help give fans something to do and raise money for his local hospitals in Turin. "The only thing we ask is that in order to be able to participate, you have to make a donation on our gofundme page, which goes to help hospitals in Turin," he said.

On a lighter note, English Ryder Cup hero Ian Poulter used his spare time to cut his son's hair "like Ronaldo's". Unfortunately for his son, the end result, shown in an Instagram video, was a copy of Brazilian star Ronaldo's infamous trim from the 2002 World Cup, not the style worn by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

He isn't the only golfer keeping busy on social media, with numerous Tour pros taking part in the 'bounce' golf ball keepy-uppy challenge, while others have been answering questions from fans, or doing interviews with other famous sportspeople. "I love golf, but I think I love the competition more. If there's no competition and there's nothing to look forward to, I don't really see the point in going out and practising," world number one Rory McIlroy told former England international footballer Jamie Redknapp.

The players don't know when the tours will resume, with the potential for a packed schedule later in the year. "Potentially you're looking at four majors, the Ryder Cup and the FedEx Cup in the space of 12 weeks," said McIlroy.

But some professional players are still competing, with several 'mini-tours' continuing behind closed doors in the US, where golf is allowed in most states as a designated activity despite the lockdowns. LPGA Tour rookie Haley Moore collected $2,500 for winning on the Cactus Tour in Arizona on Sunday.

"I just want to stay competitive and stay sharp with my game," Moore told the Golf Channel after winning the event played under special rules, with players in twosomes, no bunker rakes and one player to a cart. "It's very safe what they're doing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

KITU denounces IT/ITeS employees' 'retrenchment' in lockdown

The Karnataka State ITITeS Employees Union on Sunday alleged that some companies have started retrenchment and cut salaries of employees, going against the Centres directives. Though the Labour Ministry had in its March 20 advisory asked em...

Govt asks districts to ensure pharma units work seamlessly; 8 Malaysians caught trying to leave India

The government on Sunday directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines, while the education minister said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on April 14 af...

Raipur residents decorate terrace, balconies with lamps

Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur wore a festive look at 9 pm on Sunday with people in most parts of the city decorating terraceand balconies of their house with earthen lamps while fireworks lit up the evening sky. Responding to the appeal by P...

Railways develops low-cost ventilator 'Jeevan', seeks ICMR approval

The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan, at its Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory that could save thousands of lives at a time the country is grappling with a shortage of the medical equipment in its fight against corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020