Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyle Walker faces Man City probe after flouting virus lockdown

PTI | London | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:22 IST
Kyle Walker faces Man City probe after flouting virus lockdown

Kyle Walker is facing disciplinary action from Manchester City despite apologising after breaching coronavirus lockdown conditions even though he advised people to stay at home. The England defender has said sorry after it was widely reported he held a party at his home last week, breaking the government's rules on social distancing.

"I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model," Walker said in a statement. "As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down." "There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week." Walker is the second high-profile Premier League player to have been caught flouting the government's guidelines after Aston Villa's Jack Grealish.

The Villa captain went to a party last weekend and was pictured next to a road in slippers, just hours after he posted a video urging fans to stay safe at home on social media. Football is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak and City will now look into Walker's conduct.

A club statement said: "Our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS (National Health Service) and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus in any way we can. Kyle's actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. "We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle's swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

Mirzapur Season 2’s demand on Netflix over Instagram, Actors’ names revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

KITU denounces IT/ITeS employees' 'retrenchment' in lockdown

The Karnataka State ITITeS Employees Union on Sunday alleged that some companies have started retrenchment and cut salaries of employees, going against the Centres directives. Though the Labour Ministry had in its March 20 advisory asked em...

Govt asks districts to ensure pharma units work seamlessly; 8 Malaysians caught trying to leave India

The government on Sunday directed all district heads to ensure seamless functioning of pharma units making devices and medicines, while the education minister said a decision on reopening of schools and colleges will be taken on April 14 af...

Raipur residents decorate terrace, balconies with lamps

Chhattisgarhs capital Raipur wore a festive look at 9 pm on Sunday with people in most parts of the city decorating terraceand balconies of their house with earthen lamps while fireworks lit up the evening sky. Responding to the appeal by P...

Railways develops low-cost ventilator 'Jeevan', seeks ICMR approval

The Indian Railways has developed a low-cost ventilator, Jeevan, at its Kapurthala Rail Coach Factory that could save thousands of lives at a time the country is grappling with a shortage of the medical equipment in its fight against corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020