Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Jabeur mulls swapping rackets for dancing shoes in lockdown

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 13:24 IST
Tennis-Jabeur mulls swapping rackets for dancing shoes in lockdown
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Tunisian trailblazer Ons Jabeur is holed up in New York due to the coronavirus pandemic and says she is contemplating taking up dancing to remain fit as the tennis world finds innovative ways to deal with the lockdown. The 25-year-old became the first Tunisian and the first Arab woman to make a Grand Slam quarter-final at the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, where she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin of the United States.

She also reached the last eight of the Qatar Open in Doha and is currently on a career-high world ranking of 39. But her rapid rise has been somewhat checked with the tennis season currently suspended until at least mid-July with both the claycourt season and grasscourt events wiped out due to the coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

"I'm not allowed to eat much as I'm not moving much," a smiling Jabeur said in a video interview posted on the official Australian Open Twitter handle. "I like to dance, maybe it's time for me to do some dancing in the apartment. Hopefully, the neighbors will not kick us out. But for now, we are good.

"Cooking is for my husband. Watching lots of films is what we do right now, eating some popcorn also." Over 336,000 people have tested positive for the new coronavirus and more than 9,500 have died in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, with New York the worst affected.

Jabeur could not make her way back home to Tunisia with countries locking down their borders and imposing travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. In the meantime, she is running a social media challenge for fans in Tunisia, asking them to send videos featuring tennis at home. Jabeur said she is receiving a lot of funny videos and the winner will win one of her rackets.

"I'm kind of stuck in the U.S. but maybe I love being stuck here. I'm just here with my husband, who also happens to be my fitness coach," she said. "He's trying to make me work out. "The only thing we are missing is practicing tennis. That's the only thing we are not doing right now."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Volvo Cars extends closure of Swedish plant to April 20 - Spokesman

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd VOLVO CARS SAYS EXTENDS CLOSURE OF SWEDISH TORSLANDA PLANT TO APRIL 20 - SPOKESMAN Source text for Eikon Further company coverage Reporting By Johan Ahlander...

FEATURE-Brazil indigenous community banishes miners to cut coronavirus risk

As the new coronavirus reaches into Brazils indigenous communities for the first time, one village trying to protect itself in the Amazon rainforest has achieved a rare victory getting illegal gold miners to agree to leave, indefinitely.Kay...

India learnt to live without politics, religion during lockdown: Scientist

The country has learnt to live without politics and religion, says eminent scientist G Madhavan Nair on the lockdown imposed across the nation to curb the spread of COVID-19. This is a great achievement, observed the former Chairman of th...

Asian markets boosted by hopes on virus but oil dips

Asian markets rose Monday as some of the worlds worst-hit countries reported falling death rates, providing some much-needed hope in the battle against the coronavirus, though oil prices dipped after a meeting of top producers was delayed. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020