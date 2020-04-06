Left Menu
Hafeez, Malik should retire gracefully: Ramiz Raja

06-04-2020
Hafeez, Malik should retire gracefully: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan captain and well-known commentator Ramiz Raja has advised senior players Muhammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik to take retirement from international cricket. "They should leave international cricket with respect and gracefully," he said on Monday about the two former captains.

Talking to the media in a video conference, Raja said he avoids making personal comments on a player. "I come across both during my assignments that is why I avoid making personal comments. There is no doubt both have served Pakistan cricket well all these years. But now I think it is time they gracefully retired from the Pakistan team,” he said. Ramiz said he was not looking for any post in the Pakistan Cricket Board and tried to speak honestly on cricket matters. "I think if they retire now it will help Pakistan cricket. We have a good pool of players and we must move ahead.” Both Hafeez and Malik were recalled to the Pakistan team for the T20 format in February after remaining on the sidelines since last year’s World Cup in England.

The decision by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to recall them met with mixed reactions and many have criticised the move to go back to senior players in the shorted format. Hafeez, 39 and Malik, 38, both have insisted they still have plenty of cricket left in them to represent Pakistan in the World T20 Cup later this year in Australia. However, Hafeez has said that he will retire from all international cricket after the mega T20 event.

Malik, who retired from Tests four years ago and also stepped down from ODI cricket last year after the World Cup, remains tight lipped about his future plans..

