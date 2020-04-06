Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spurs star Son to start national service in South Korea

PTI | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:36 IST
Spurs star Son to start national service in South Korea
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@spurs)

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will start four weeks of national service in South Korea this month. Son returned to Asia recently after the Premier League was postponed because of the coronavirus and is in a two-week quarantine period.

With English football unlikely to return soon, the South Korean star will complete compulsory military service in his home country before returning to north London next month. "The club can confirm that Son Heung-min will commence his mandatory military service in South Korea this month," a Tottenham statement said on Monday.

"Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May." Son hopes to start on April 20 and is reported to be serving in the Military Corps. He is recovering after surgery in Seoul on the broken arm he suffered in Tottenham's win at Aston Villa in February.

The 27-year-old uploaded pictures and a video on Instagram last week, showing him skipping without a cast on his arm. On his return to England after the operation, he was forced into two weeks of isolation and had only been back at the club's Hotspur Way training complex for a week or so before it was closed following the government's instructions to stay at home.

The enforced break has worked in Son's favor as he will almost certainly be fit when the action does restart, having originally expected to have missed the remainder of the season. Son's national service should have been 21 months, but he earned an exemption in 2018 when he was part of the South Korea team that won the Asian Games, with Tottenham allowing him to leave midway through the 2018-19 campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool reverse decision to furlough staff, apologise to fans

Premier League leaders Liverpool have reversed their decision to furlough some of their non-playing staff and club CEO Peter Moore apologised to fans on Monday after the decision drew sharp criticism from the British government and supporte...

Citing virus, Wisconsin governor orders delay of Tuesday's vote

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, citing the coronavirus outbreak, ordered Tuesdays Democratic presidential primary and other elections in the midwestern US state to be postponed until JuneEvers said holding the election as planned on Tuesday ...

Indian Army to increase strength of medical team stationed at Narela quarantine camp

New Delhi India, April 6 ANI The Indian Army is increasing the strength of medical personnel stationed at Narela Quarantine Camp from the current team of four doctors and eight paramedics to five doctors and thirty-one paramedics. The Army ...

France reports record toll of 833 new coronavirus deaths

France on Monday reported that 833 more people had died of COVID-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the previous 24 hours, its highest daily toll since the epidemic began. We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic, Heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020