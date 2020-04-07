Left Menu
Development News Edition

ECB condoles death of former England cricketer Peter Walker

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday condoled the demise of former England cricketer Peter Walker who died at the age of 84 following a stroke.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:46 IST
ECB condoles death of former England cricketer Peter Walker
Former England all-rounder Peter Walker (Photo/Glamorgam Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday condoled the demise of former England cricketer Peter Walker who died at the age of 84 following a stroke. Walker was born in Bristol but grew up in South Africa, before spending a few years in the Merchant Navy.

The all-rounder joined the full-time staff in 1956 as an attacking middle-order batsman and a left-arm swing bowler, and in 1959 he passed the 1,500 run mark. "The ECB is saddened to hear of the passing of former England and Glamorgan all-rounder Peter Walker, who has died aged 84," the apex body said in an official statement.

"Our thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this time," it added. During the 1960s Walker also adapted his bowling style to left-arm spin, and his all-round skills made him a key and an integral member of the Glamorgan side.

Having moved into the media at the end of his playing career, Walker returned to the game as chief executive of the Cricket Board of Wales in 1996 and later became president of Glamorgan CCC between 2009 and 2010. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan to declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Japans Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will on Tuesday declare a state of emergency in parts of the country, including Tokyo, over a spike in coronavirus infections. Abe announced the plan on Monday, citing rapid increases of new infections, part...

Ex-Vatican treasurer Pell leaves Australian jail after sex offences acquittal

Australias highest court on Tuesday acquitted former Vatican treasurer George Pell of sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, allowing the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free from jail.The High Court ordered Pells convictions...

Zoos in T'gana asked to be high alert after tiger tests positive for Covid-19 in US

The Forest department in Telangana has asked zoos and deer parks in the state to be on highest alert while issuing a set of directives to its officers after a tiger in a New York zoo tested positive for coronavirus. State Principal Chief Co...

Rlys asks cement cos. to unload goods from freight trains to free up rakes for essentials

The Railways has asked cement firms to offload their goods from freight trains so that they can be used to supply essential commodities to various parts of the country, sources said. With the lockdown in place, the national transporter is u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020