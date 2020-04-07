Left Menu
COVID-19: Rangers FC players, manager volunteer to take salary deferral for next 3 months

Rangers FC has confirmed that their first team players, manager Steven Gerrard, coaches, and Executive Directors have volunteered to take a salary deferral for the next three months to ensure that none of club's 'employee suffers financial hardship' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

07-04-2020
Rangers FC. Image Credit: ANI

Rangers FC has confirmed that their first team players, manager Steven Gerrard, coaches, and Executive Directors have volunteered to take a salary deferral for the next three months to ensure that none of club's 'employee suffers financial hardship' due to the coronavirus pandemic. "All parties volunteered and wholeheartedly agreed to defer wages to ensure that fellow colleagues could continue to be paid their salaries in full. We are proud of the leadership and responsibility taken by senior members of staff, and acknowledge the positive impact that this will have on everyone at Rangers," the club said in a statement on Monday.

The Scottish Premiership club also stated that they will implement the coronavirus job retention scheme for a number of employees. "Due to the extraordinary challenges from the ongoing crisis, Rangers intends to implement the Coronavirus job retention scheme for a number of employees," the statement read.

"Rangers will ensure that everyone furloughed under this government scheme will receive 100 per cent salary through 'top up' assistance from the club with all other conditions and benefits remaining unchanged," it added. Rangers captain, James Tavernier, said he is very proud of the reaction of everyone at the club.

"I want to place on record our appreciation to every single member of staff for their determination and resolve during these unprecedented events. I'm very proud of the reaction of everyone at Rangers to the challenge we face throughout the UK and beyond," he said. "As a team, we were adamant that we work together to do all we can to secure the future of the football club. We are also acutely aware of the livelihoods and wellbeing of our staff," Tavernier added. (ANI)

