IOC revised Tokyo Olympics qualification principles

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released revised qualification principles for the postponed Tokyo Olympics 2020.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 08-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 18:42 IST
IOC logo. Image Credit: ANI

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released revised qualification principles for the postponed Tokyo Olympics 2020. The new qualification period deadline is June 29, 2021, and the International Federation's can define their own qualification period deadlines prior to this date. The revised final sport entries deadline has now been set at July 5, 2021.

Athletes and NOCs that have already obtained an Olympic qualification quota place will retain this despite the postponement of the Games. In all, 57 per cent of the total athlete quota places have already been allocated so far, with approximately 5,000 athlete quota places still to be assigned. "The revision of the qualification systems will be finalised as quickly as possible, to give certainty to the athletes and National Olympic Committees (NOCs)," the IOC said in a release.

The revision has been made to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent finalisation of the new dates of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, replacing the previous version approved by the IOC Executive Board in July 2017. "Athletes health is the guiding principle in the scheduling of any remaining Olympic qualification events. With the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 until 2021, the IOC has urged that any such events be confirmed only once the COVID-19 impacts can be assessed, allowing fair access and appropriate preparation for all competing athletes and teams. Through this period, the IOC is also maximising information and support for athletes through the athlete-focused Athlete 365 platform," the IOC stated.

This is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed, and now the event will go on from July 23- August 8 next year. (ANI)

