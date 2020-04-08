Left Menu
Development News Edition

Juan Mata urges world footballers to unite against COVID-19 crisis

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has urged footballers across the world to unite against the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 22:42 IST
Juan Mata urges world footballers to unite against COVID-19 crisis
Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has urged footballers across the world to unite against the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "I'm urging not only my Common Goal team-mates, but also all other players and football leaders from around the world to unite and help tackle this crisis, and at the same time use this as a catalyst to play a key role in tackling the other challenges humanity faces. Together we can beat this," Goal.com quoted as saying.

Mata, who was an original member of Common Goal, a charity set up to encourage footballers to donate 1 per cent of their salary to support initiatives, has urged fellow professionals to do more to help tackle the crisis. Many footballers and former professionals around the world, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, United legend Eric Cantona and United Women's manager Casey Stoney, have signed up since the charity launched in 2017 no United first-team player has committed aside from Mata.

"It's been heartening to see many positive responses from players and other football leaders to the current crisis, but it can be also hard to know what to do to help effectively those who need it most," said Mata. "We are suffering a stark reminder of how interdependent we all are. To overcome coronavirus, and the other challenges facing humanity, we need to coordinate individual efforts and work together as a team.

Mata's teammate Marcus Rashford has helped to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds to ensure children still get free school meals while David de Gea made a sizeable donation to the coronavirus fund in Spain. After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University. The data shows more than 1.4 million cases have been reported worldwide with the death toll more than 81,100 and nearly 3,00,000 recoveries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

WHO head defends handling of coronavirus pandemic against Trump criticism

The head of the World Health Organization gave a strident defence of his agencys handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Donald Trumps criticism and suggestion that Washington could review its fundin...

Rhule: QB Bridgewater 'perfect fit' for Panthers

First-year Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said moving on from quarterback Cam Newton was a difficult -- but correct -- decision for his team. I think the world of Cam -- as a person, and then everyone knows the type of player hes been f...

Amitabh Bachchan thanks supply warriors, asks people to not hoard things

Thanking those who are working tirelessly for supplying essential food items and pharmaceuticals amid the lockdown, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday asked people to not hoard things. The superstar took to Twitter to share th...

Sudan court upholds corruption conviction of ousted leader Bashir

Sudans ousted president Omar al-Bashir on Wednesday lost an appeal against a sentence of two years in detention for corruption, his lawyer said. The appeals court upheld the conviction but we will file an appeal in the supreme court because...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020