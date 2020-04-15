Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinterest searches surge for 'creative baking' in quarantine life

With everyone around the globe practicing social distancing, the one thing they are engaging in more than ever is cooking, and according to Pinterest's latest data, pinners love bread.

ANI | California | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:40 IST
Pinterest searches surge for 'creative baking' in quarantine life
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With everyone around the globe practicing social distancing, the one thing they are engaging in more than ever is cooking, and according to Pinterest's latest data, pinners love bread. People are increasingly searching for creative flour recipes such as salty croissants, damper bread, Japanese brioche, and Navajo bread among other varieties, the official blog notes.

The company also observed certain top recipe trends based on countries around the world. For instance, in the US, Shepherd's pie with ground beef and Navajo bread is being looked up for the most, while in India, recipes for Palak Kofta and Puran Poli are the most trending. Other than recipes, people are also searching for family games such as fishbowl game, spoons, and Ripple. In India, the search is high for encouraging words such as 'spending time with family quotes'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. probe unable to rule out W. House influence on JEDI contract awarded to Microsoft, not Amazon

The Pentagons inspector general on Wednesday said it could not determine whether the White House influenced the award of a 10 billion contract to Microsoft Corp over Amazon after several officials said their conversations were privileged pr...

WRAPUP 8-WHO regrets Trump's halt to funding as coronavirus cases pass 2 million

The head of the World Health Organization WHO said on Wednesday he regrets U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to pull funding for the agency, but that now is the time for the world to be united in its fight against the new coronavirus. T...

Poland mulls law denouncing sex educators as paedophiles and gay activists

Poland is set to vote on Thursday on a law that would jail people who promote underage sex for up to three years, in a move which liberals said aimed to ban sex education by labelling those who teach it as paedophiles and LGBT activists.The...

Outraged French lawmakers demand answers on 'fake' Chinese embassy accusations

A diplomatic spat between France and China widened on Wednesday as members of the French Senate demanded answers at a hearing with the foreign minister as to why an article they said was fake and cast them in a bad light was still up on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020