Pinterest searches surge for 'creative baking' in quarantine life

With everyone around the globe practicing social distancing, the one thing they are engaging in more than ever is cooking, and according to Pinterest's latest data, pinners love bread. People are increasingly searching for creative flour recipes such as salty croissants, damper bread, Japanese brioche, and Navajo bread among other varieties, the official blog notes.

The company also observed certain top recipe trends based on countries around the world. For instance, in the US, Shepherd's pie with ground beef and Navajo bread is being looked up for the most, while in India, recipes for Palak Kofta and Puran Poli are the most trending. Other than recipes, people are also searching for family games such as fishbowl game, spoons, and Ripple. In India, the search is high for encouraging words such as 'spending time with family quotes'. (ANI)

