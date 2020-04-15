Left Menu
NASA's Curiosity Mars team is controlling the rover from home

Even NASA employees are working from home during the COVID-19 crisis and keeping the need for social distancing in consideration.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Even NASA employees are working from home during the COVID-19 crisis and keeping the need for social distancing in consideration. Between managing home and family, the team behind Curiosity Mars rover is operating on the Red Planet, right from their respective homes.

The team, which usually works from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, sent remote commands to the rover to drill a rock sample at a location called 'Edinburgh' on Mars, the official blog notes. To execute the operation, the team had to switch to a simpler version of the original hardware required to study 3D images from Mars, including special goggles and high-performance computers.

Other than the hardware challenge, the team was also required to collaborate with dozens of people to test commands, adding to the total time taken to execute the operation. However, just like other industries, after initial hiccups, the Curiosity team is as scientifically productive as ever. (ANI)

