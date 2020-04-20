LG teases its new Velvet 5G smartphone

LG on Monday teased its new 5G Velvet smartphone by releasing a short teaser video. According to The Verge, the teaser to the phone series reveals that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 5G 765 processor.

Though the company had earlier made announcements about the design of the phone, the video gives more clarity about its look. The arrangement of its triple camera array on the back has been termed as the 'raindrop' design, reported The Verge.

The trailer also reveals that Velvet comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and a teardrop notch. The smartphone will be available in four options of colours - black, white, green and a new hybrid of pinkish-orange. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

