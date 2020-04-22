Samsung launches wellness apps for Smart TV platform

Left Menu
Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung Smart TVs in a variety of regions around the world will have access to six new health and wellness applications in partnership with fitness brands.

22-04-2020
Samsung Electronics has announced that Samsung Smart TVs in a variety of regions around the world will have access to six new health and wellness applications in partnership with fitness brands. Later in the year, these apps will be part of Samsung Health, a comprehensive fitness platform for Samsung Smart TVs.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Samsung and its partners are bringing early access to over 5,000 hours of free at-home wellness content right now for the homebound consumers. "As our community grapples with unprecedented disruptions to their daily routines, it is important for homebound consumers to have access to free high-quality health and wellness offerings," said Salek Brodsky, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development for Samsung Electronics, in an official statement.

Over 250 instructive videos are available right now for Smart TV consumers to access from home. (ANI)

