Left Menu
Development News Edition

LG's new Velvert smartphone to be revealed on May 7

LG's latest flagship phone, the Velvet, will be revealed in full on May 7th.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 16:00 IST
LG's new Velvert smartphone to be revealed on May 7
LG Logo . Image Credit: ANI

LG's latest flagship phone, the Velvet, will be revealed in full on May 7th. The company has posted a teaser video clip on its Korean YouTube channel and the clip evokes raindrops and a catwalk which is a common reference to the phone's camera layout, the Verge reported.

LG had already announced the Velvet and the phone will have a "raindrop" triple-camera setup, a symmetrical curved-glass design, a Snapdragon 765 processor with built-in 5G, and a headphone jack. However, the price of the phone is still unknown and no release date outside of South Korea has been revealed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tharoor slams govt over 'faulty' rapid test kits, calls for indigenous production

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday attacked the government over reports of India getting faulty rapid antibody test kits from China and asserted that the answer to the problem lies in indigenous development of test kits as done...

COVID-19 situation especially serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai: MHA.

COVID-19 situation especially serious in Ahmedabad, Surat, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai MHA....

World leaders due to launch COVID-19 drugs, vaccine plan - WHO

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will help launch a global initiative on Friday to accelerate work on drugs, tests, and vaccines against COVID-19 and to share them around the world, the World Health Organ...

Denmark says $8 bln tunnel link to Germany will begin construction in January 2021

Construction of the worlds longest immersed tunnel connecting Denmark and Germany will begin in January next year, the Danish transport minister said on Friday.The Femern Belt link, which includes an 18-kilometer long rail and road tunnel w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020