New iOS text bug crashing iPhones

The iPhone users are facing problems with a new text bug that has been crashing the devices. The flaw involves several characters from the Sindhi language that cause iOS to lock up and an iPhone to crash, The Verge reported.

The character string has been circulating this week on Discord servers and Telegram, and The Verge has tested and confirmed that it will crash an iPhone running Apple's latest iOS 13.4.1 release. The flaw appears to mainly affect the way iOS handles notifications in apps, and the best way to protect your phone from the bug is to disable notifications from messaging apps. (ANI)