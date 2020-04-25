Microsoft's Surface Earbuds are finally expected to start shipping next month

Left Menu
Microsoft's plate-like Surface Earbuds are finally appearing to be ready to hit store shelves. The earbuds were launched in October last year.

25-04-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft's plate-like Surface Earbuds are finally appearing to be ready to hit store shelves. The earbuds were launched in October last year. According to a report by WinFuture, Microsoft's first premium, truly wireless earphones are expected to start selling from May 6th with a retail price of 199 Euros (approximately INR 16,401), reported Mashable.

Originally expected to arrive late last year, the release to the earbuds was pushed several times to further polish the finished product. The new Surface Earbuds include a number of Microsoft Office integrations. Featuring easy one-click pairing with other Microsoft products, these Earbuds are also touch, gesture, and voice-enabled with directional dual mics and "omnisonic sound." The Office integration includes features like dictation that can update captions in Powerpoint in real-time and move through slides with a touch.

The Earbuds come with a charging case that can boost the earbuds' a battery life up to 24 hours before needing to plug them back in again. In fact, there's Spotify integration on Android as well, with the ability to skip and control volume with gestures. These Surface Earbuds come in the shape of giant white discs that resemble weird earplugs, dinner plates, or even your favourite bike messenger's ear gauges. The bigger size assists with the touch controls. (ANI)

