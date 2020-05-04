Apple launches new MacBook Pro with updated keyboard

Apple Inc on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro with modified keyboards, as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.

Apple said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200504:nBw5Kf6n4a its new lineup of MacBook Pro, priced at $1,299 and at $1,199 for the education-focused model, was available online. MacBooks account for 9% of the company's total revenue.

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry. The iPhone maker switched back to the mechanism, discarding the "butterfly" keyboards, after it received complaints of sticky, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys.

The updated version will provide double the storage of its predecessor, with a capacity of up to 1 terabyte. The company also said the new MacBook Pro will be available in select stores later this week.