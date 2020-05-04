Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is coming to single-screen devices first

People waiting to try out Microsoft's Windows 10x on new dual-screen devices might have to wait a bit longer. Panos Panay, Microsoft's chief product officer for Windows and devices on Monday in the official blog post updated the status of Windows 10X and said it will arrive first on more traditional single-screen devices.

"The world is a very different place than it was last October when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices," Cnet quoted Panay as saying. "These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers," he added.

Panay also said that the company is looking for the "right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market." (ANI)