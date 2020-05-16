Instagram rolls out new features to fight against bullying

In order to curb bullying on its platform, Instagram has decided to roll out some new features. The users will now be able to delete negative comments in bulk and the users will also be able to block or restrict multiple accounts, Mashable reported.

iOs users can turn on the feature by tapping on the comment and then clicking on the dotted icon placed in the top right corner. After that, the iOS users will need to select the Manage Comments option and they can select upto 25 comments to delete simultaneously.

In order to curb bullying, Instagram is also rolling out some controls to manage the tags and mentions a user receives on the platform. (ANI)