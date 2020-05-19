Left Menu
Instagram rolls out new feature 'Guides'

Instagram on Monday announced a new feature 'Guides' that allows users to easily 'discover recommendations, tips, and other content' from their favourite creators or public figures.

Updated: 19-05-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:55 IST
Instagram rolls out new feature 'Guides'
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Instagram on Monday announced a new feature 'Guides' that allows users to easily 'discover recommendations, tips, and other content' from their favourite creators or public figures. "We want Instagram to be a place where you can easily find reliable information and inspiration from your favorite accounts. That's why we are introducing Guides, a way to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from your favorite creators, public figures, organizations and publishers on Instagram," Instagram said in a statement.

Also, the feature will first focus on wellness content as the world is currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. "We know many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing Guides on wellness content. We'll enable creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time, including tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining a connection with others or managing anxiety or grief," the statement read.

Guides have their own section in a user's profile, just like IGTV. When viewing a Guide, users can see posts and videos that the creator has curated, paired with helpful tips and advice. Users will also be able to share a Guide to their story or in Direct by tapping on the share button in the upper right corner. (ANI)

